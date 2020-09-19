Dahlia Lithwick: Start Scaring Republicans About Ginsburg Replacement Now

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick urged Democrats to immediately threaten changes to the Supreme Court if Republicans try to ram through a conservative replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
On AM Joy this morning, Lithwick and Joy Reid discussed the battle ahead over Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. Reid played a clip of Joe Biden saying Republicans should adopt the same stance now they took in 2016 when they blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee because it was 10 months before a presidential election.
Of course, we know that Republicans care more about power than democracy. And Democrats too often get steamrolled.
But there are glimmers of hope. Noting that Senate Democrats would hold a conference call today to strategize, Reid spoke pointedly about possible tactics, as she quoted a HuffPost article:
Lithwick agreed that gloves must come off now.
So, I think it’s exactly right that this framing that the courts just belong to the conservative movement, they belong to the Federalist society because they bought ‘em and they're there – that has to really, I think now be debunked, and the way to debunk it is to scare them.
And so you're quite right. In this one sense only, I disagree with Senator Klobuchar. I don't think we take it off the table. I don't think we say wait and see what happens and then we talk about structural reforms whether it's court packing, whether it's doing away with lifetime tenure, whether it's any number of constitutional reforms that are being floated.
I think we have to say right here, right now, we are going to make you feel the hurt if you continue to treat the court as though it's yours. And I agree with you completely. I think the notion that it is too early to start scaring them with that kind of language is exactly how we got into trouble in 2016.