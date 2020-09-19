Dahlia Lithwick: Start Scaring Republicans About Ginsburg Replacement Now

Slate’s Dahlia Lithwick urged Democrats to immediately threaten changes to the Supreme Court if Republicans try to ram through a conservative replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

On AM Joy this morning, Lithwick and Joy Reid discussed the battle ahead over Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. Reid played a clip of Joe Biden saying Republicans should adopt the same stance now they took in 2016 when they blocked President Barack Obama’s nominee because it was 10 months before a presidential election.

Of course, we know that Republicans care more about power than democracy. And Democrats too often get steamrolled.

But there are glimmers of hope. Noting that Senate Democrats would hold a conference call today to strategize, Reid spoke pointedly about possible tactics, as she quoted a HuffPost article:

REID: Democrats, you know, and I think to the relief of a lot the Democratic base, are not just talking. they're planning a response. “Democrats have now threatened, they've warned the Republican party, if they try to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat, we'll kill the filibuster. Democrats said that Mitch McConnell should wait and respect Ginsburg’s dying wish that the next president fill her seat. Some, however, threaten to eliminate the filibuster and possibly even pack the high court if the Democratic party takes control of the White House and the Senate next year.”

Lithwick agreed that gloves must come off now.