Doug Collins Needs To Keep RBG's Name Out Of His Filthy Foul Mouth

The lowest class of scum that dried dog sh*t gathered while oily waves of toxic waste washed over it — I'm speaking of course, of Rep Doug Collins — has allowed his social media mouth to form words that spell "Ruth Bader Ginsburg" on his twitter account. Furthermore, it was not to honor her...which would have been hypocritical enough. This emotionally stunted walking clenched sphincter thought it would be a great idea to use the revered feminist iconic judicial hero's passing to accuse her of being responsible for the infanticide of 30 million babies.

RIP to the more than 30 million innocent babies that have been murdered during the decades that Ruth Bader Ginsburg defended pro-abortion laws. With @realDonaldTrump nominating a replacement that values human life, generations of unborn children have a chance to live. — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 19, 2020

Oh, REALLY, you f*cking pus-filled, pasty-ass, no-uterus-having, limp-d*cked POS?

I'm shocked that somebody who pretends to be pro-life supports a man who let 200,000 people die from Coronavirus. — Red (@Redpainter1) September 19, 2020

And to expand on that, you sentient rabid dog's anal gland (and my deepest apologies to anal glands):

You and @realDonaldTrump and the GOP much prefer after-birth abortions: destroying sentient black, brown, poor, sick, elderly LGBTQ, Muslim, Atheist, immigrant human beings with families, feelings, livelihoods, and memories. After they're embryos, they're expendable to you. pic.twitter.com/kECwVn9M1W — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 19, 2020

Fuck you. Your party ripped kids from their families, you are suing to strip pre-existing conditions from health insurance, and 200,000 people are dead.



Where's your concern after the cells develop? It's gone. pic.twitter.com/DfB2n7rjcS — Jamie Carter #FightLikeRBG (@JCTheResistance) September 19, 2020

Outlawing abortion won’t prevent abortion. All it does is eliminate SAFE abortion.



Women would die because of this.



But that seems to be the point for misogynistic, weak men like you who can’t even honor a woman’s life after she served our country with integrity and dignity. pic.twitter.com/na8bKpYZlq — Trinity (@TrinityResists) September 19, 2020

Here’s a CDC chart of infant mortality rates in the USA. You’ll notice that those deep Republican states have double the rate of their peers, mostly because they deny mothers access to healthcare. #GOP pic.twitter.com/wyIDwztDCf — Geber (@Geburr22) September 19, 2020

The party that puts kids in cages has some thoughts... — John Joseph... (@CAPolitics) September 19, 2020

Hey jackass, the guy running Trump’s Campaign asked me to get an abortion. Twice.



So kindly piss off bc there are more secret abortions amongst the hypocritical GOP class than anywhere. https://t.co/k2miIZm4mF — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) September 19, 2020

That moment when you’re so “pro-life” you celebrate someone’s death. — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) September 19, 2020

And for the absolute biggest reason, Doug Collins, you are Beezlebub's bile duct come alive laced with sulfurous fumes and spraying phlegm:

Won’t be any unborn children to save if you keep snatching people’s uteruses from them. — Lizz "Disgusting, F**king bitch" Winstead (@lizzwinstead) September 19, 2020

I forgot that you're in the "involuntary hysterectomies" party. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 19, 2020

I deeply hope any of the body parts that perform legitimate functions on normal human beings and animals will forgive my associating them with Doug Collins in my fits of despair and grief. Yom Kippur is coming, and I promise to atone.