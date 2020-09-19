Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
Comments

Doug Collins Needs To Keep RBG's Name Out Of His Filthy Foul Mouth

The moronic rep from Georgia thought it was a good idea to bash millions of grieving Americans by accusing their beloved Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg of murdering actual babies.
By Aliza Worthington
Doug Collins Needs To Keep RBG's Name Out Of His Filthy Foul Mouth
Image from: Screenshot

The lowest class of scum that dried dog sh*t gathered while oily waves of toxic waste washed over it — I'm speaking of course, of Rep Doug Collins — has allowed his social media mouth to form words that spell "Ruth Bader Ginsburg" on his twitter account. Furthermore, it was not to honor her...which would have been hypocritical enough. This emotionally stunted walking clenched sphincter thought it would be a great idea to use the revered feminist iconic judicial hero's passing to accuse her of being responsible for the infanticide of 30 million babies.

Oh, REALLY, you f*cking pus-filled, pasty-ass, no-uterus-having, limp-d*cked POS?

And to expand on that, you sentient rabid dog's anal gland (and my deepest apologies to anal glands):

And for the absolute biggest reason, Doug Collins, you are Beezlebub's bile duct come alive laced with sulfurous fumes and spraying phlegm:

I deeply hope any of the body parts that perform legitimate functions on normal human beings and animals will forgive my associating them with Doug Collins in my fits of despair and grief. Yom Kippur is coming, and I promise to atone.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.