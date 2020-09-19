Idaho Pastor Who Prayed Against Mask Mandate Is Now In The ICU With COVID

Prayer does not stop COVID. I do not understand how it is possible that people still do not understand this in September 2020 with nearly 200,000 dead and nearly 7,000,000 infected in the United States alone.

In March the Mississippi Governor offered prayers instead of mask mandates. It did not work.

Also in March, a Trump-loving pastor told everyone to shake hands and ignore COVID. It did not help.

Back in April, Pat Robertson ordered people to command the virus to leave. It did not listen.

Also In April, a Louisiana pastor packed his pews for Easter. Not very pro-life.

Fast forward to the summer. NBC is reporting that an Idaho pastor, who called himself a "no-masker", is now in the intensive care unit with...you guessed it - COVID.

Pastor Paul Van Noy, from Candlelight Christian Fellowship in Coeur d’Alene, wrote on Facebook that "masks do not aid in the prevention of Covid-19 transmission. I have said here at Candlelight, 'If a person wants to wear a mask they should be allowed to do so. However, if they don’t, that’s ok too. One additional thought for those who are believers in Jesus. There is no need to fear the cause or effect of Covid-19."

Well, on Thursday of this week the Pastor wrote a notice on the church's website saying that he had been in the ICU for 15 days with COVID and that he was on oxygen.

BUT - he STILL wants his church members to attend church services. Gotta get that cash, right? He said, "Now it is time to get back to church. I want to encourage all of you to begin to regather this Sunday and let nothing hinder you from doing so."

There was a mask mandate in his county, but Pastor Van Noy told his members that they didn't have to follow the mandate because the church is a "membership organization" and therefore exempt.

Mask-it or Casket.