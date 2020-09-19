Misc
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Idaho Pastor Who Prayed Against Mask Mandate Is Now In The ICU With COVID

The best way to prevent COVID-19 is to wear a mask, not prayer.
By Red Painter

Prayer does not stop COVID. I do not understand how it is possible that people still do not understand this in September 2020 with nearly 200,000 dead and nearly 7,000,000 infected in the United States alone.

In March the Mississippi Governor offered prayers instead of mask mandates. It did not work.

Also in March, a Trump-loving pastor told everyone to shake hands and ignore COVID. It did not help.

Back in April, Pat Robertson ordered people to command the virus to leave. It did not listen.

Also In April, a Louisiana pastor packed his pews for Easter. Not very pro-life.

Fast forward to the summer. NBC is reporting that an Idaho pastor, who called himself a "no-masker", is now in the intensive care unit with...you guessed it - COVID.

Pastor Paul Van Noy, from Candlelight Christian Fellowship in Coeur d’Alene, wrote on Facebook that "masks do not aid in the prevention of Covid-19 transmission. I have said here at Candlelight, 'If a person wants to wear a mask they should be allowed to do so. However, if they don’t, that’s ok too. One additional thought for those who are believers in Jesus. There is no need to fear the cause or effect of Covid-19."

Well, on Thursday of this week the Pastor wrote a notice on the church's website saying that he had been in the ICU for 15 days with COVID and that he was on oxygen.

BUT - he STILL wants his church members to attend church services. Gotta get that cash, right? He said, "Now it is time to get back to church. I want to encourage all of you to begin to regather this Sunday and let nothing hinder you from doing so."

There was a mask mandate in his county, but Pastor Van Noy told his members that they didn't have to follow the mandate because the church is a "membership organization" and therefore exempt.

Mask-it or Casket.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Freepers Explain The Coronavirus For You

Freepers Explain The Coronavirus For You

Over at Free Republic, the wingnuts and conspiracy theorists are none too happy with an article from the Dallas Morning News about the rising number of coronavirus infections in Texas and the governor's response.
Jun 26, 2020
By Steve M.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.