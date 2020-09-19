Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts.
By Tengrain

In 2016, two paths diverged in the woods, and America took the psychopath. Let's not do that again! Today our bloggers report to us on the two Town Halls this week. Let's compare and contrast!

Frankly Curious presents a tale of two town halls!

Gin and Tacos sees the trap and says you're fracked if you do and fracked if you don't.

Driftglass notes that Team Evil is switching their message from fighting for Prznint Stupid to fighting against some Joe Biden that only they see.

News Corpse says that Prznint Stupid knows he's losing and it's driving him crazy(er).

Bonus Track: because we're all about the music: at the First Time Hearing YouTube channel, the Gen Z twins hear In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins for the first time. Gotta say it: the kids coming up are gonna be alright.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.