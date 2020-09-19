In 2016, two paths diverged in the woods, and America took the psychopath. Let's not do that again! Today our bloggers report to us on the two Town Halls this week. Let's compare and contrast!

Frankly Curious presents a tale of two town halls!

Gin and Tacos sees the trap and says you're fracked if you do and fracked if you don't.

Driftglass notes that Team Evil is switching their message from fighting for Prznint Stupid to fighting against some Joe Biden that only they see.

News Corpse says that Prznint Stupid knows he's losing and it's driving him crazy(er).

Bonus Track: because we're all about the music: at the First Time Hearing YouTube channel, the Gen Z twins hear In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins for the first time. Gotta say it: the kids coming up are gonna be alright.

