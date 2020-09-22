Echidne of the Snakes: The so-called “fertility equality” movement assumes income inequality.

Off the Kuff: America needs a lot of poll workers for the 2020 elections. Believe it or not, Facebook is actually being helpful in getting them.

Blue Mass Group: While New Jersey has taken steps to fill state coffers emptied by Coronavirus, Massachusetts is lagging.

Angry Bear: 2019, the last year of the ten-year Obama expansion, achieved big gains in employment and household income. Too bad that’s over.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"A buffoon could have kept the recovery going, and in fact one has so far." (Former Obama communications director Jen Psaki, September 9, 2018.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.