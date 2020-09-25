Blue NC: The two Republican members of the North Carolina elections board resigned after a settlement which made mail-in voting easier.

Blue Mass Group: The Trump campaign is counting on the courts to rule that the Constitution is indeed a suicide pact.

Calculated Risk: The American hotel industry is getting battered by Coronavirus.

No More Mister Nice Blog: The conventional wisdom of Politico’s John Harris represents a subtraction from the sum of human knowledge.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"The debt is the issue of the day, and one that, if Obama is beginning to eye his legacy as president, could go a long way toward shaping how history remembers him. Make this speech a deficit speech." (Chris Cillizza, on President Obama’s upcoming State of the Union address, February 10, 2013.)

