Press Officer In Dr. Fauci's Agency Moonlights As RedState Managing Editor

A press officer at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases has a second job: RedState's managing editor, the position Erick Erickson used to hold before he went off to the Big Leagues and denounced Trump before bear-hugging him again.

The Daily Beast reports that RedState's managing editor and resident troll, "streiff", is actually William B. Crews, a public affairs specialist for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Here are some examples of what this taxpayer-paid press official has posted under his troll pseudonym at RedState:

Under his pseudonym, Crews has derided his own colleagues as part of a left-wing anti-Trump conspiracy and vehemently criticized the man who leads his agency, whom he described as the “attention-grubbing and media-whoring Anthony Fauci.” He has gone after other public health officials at the state and federal levels, as well—“the public health Karenwaffen,'' as he’s called them—over measures such as the closures of businesses and other public establishments and the promotion of social distancing and mask-wearing. Those policies, Crews insists, have no basis in science and are simply surreptitious efforts to usurp Americans’ rights, destroy the U.S. economy, and damage President Donald Trump’s reelection effort. “I think we’re at the point where it is safe to say that the entire Wuhan virus scare was nothing more or less than a massive fraud perpetrated upon the American people by ‘experts’ who were determined to fundamentally change the way the country lives and is organized and governed,” Crews wrote in a June post on RedState. “If there were justice,” he added, “we’d send and [sic] few dozen of these fascists to the gallows and gibbet their tarred bodies in chains until they fall apart.”

Well, there's a case of projection if I've ever seen one.

Crews has worked for NIAID since 2007. The Daily Beast was able to identify him as the RedState managing editor by comparing statements he's made on the site and streiff Twitter account to his official resumé and other writings. At the time of publication, he had not responded to any requests for comment on his official email or as "streiff."

If this happened on the left, I'd be shocked. But this story doesn't shock me in the least (though it does make me very, very angry), given the criminal and thoroughly corrupt condition of the Republican party. Daily Beast hasn't been able to confirm whether he posted on the taxpayers' dime but whether he did or not, the utterly unethical and corrupt relationship between his RedState writings and his official duties which WE PAY FOR is enough for me to call for him to be fired from everything.

Republicans have so corrupted government agencies that it's all going to have to be turned inside out, cleaned up and reformed.

RedState.com is owned by Townhall.com. They have some work to do on how they vet and pay their trolls, even if they give them a fancy title like "Managing Editor."

THIS Managing Editor would like to remind you that I post under my real first and last name here, because I believe you have a right to know me and make a decision about what we do here based on a mutual trust.

I'm truly disgusted but not at all shocked.