Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Call On Americans To Vote Against Hate

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take a public stand.
By Frances Langum

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a video, aired during an ABC broadcast announcing the 2020 TIME 100.

You might know the couple as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

MEGHAN: Now we're just six weeks out from Election Day and today is National Voter Registration Day. Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime.

But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard.

HARRY: This election I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US, but many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life.

As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.

MEGHAN: So as we work to reimagine the world around us, let's challenge ourselves to build communities of compassion.

HARRY: Tonight reminds us of how important it is to watch out for each other, to care for each other, and to inspire each other.

We are incredibly proud to join you in this historic moment in time.

BOTH: Thank you.

According to Vanity Fair, "Buckingham Palace is seemingly not concerned by potential political ramifications of Harry’s comments. “The duke is not a working member of the royal family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity,” the palace said."

