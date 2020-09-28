Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump's Not A 'Failed Businessman' -- He's A Money Launderer

Trump was making money with his failing casinos. What's not to like?
By Susie Madrak

Contrary to the New York Times' Trump tax story, Trump's not a "failed businessman." That implies he was trying to succeed, but Trump figured out a long time ago he could make more money by failing, and moving money around for other people. He's a crook.

This is not news. He was fined $10 million for "significant and long-standing" anti-money laundering violations at the Trump Taj Mahal casino.

Then there's the dirty Russian money in Trump Tower.

His business partners are crooks, too.

Suspicious activity was noted by Deutsche Bank in Trump and Kushner accounts. Deutsche Bank, which had its own money laundering problems!

And these are just the scandals we know about, because Bob Mueller NEVER LOOKED AT HIS FINANCES.

And so on, ad infinitum. We need a special prosecutor to untangle this mess.

Tags:
Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.