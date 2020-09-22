Politics
As U.S. Tops 200,000 Dead From COVID, Trump Claims The Virus 'Affects Virtually Nobody'

200,000 dead Americans from his mismanaged handling of the coronavirus means nothing to Trump.
By John Amato
During Trump's campaign rally in Ohio on Monday, he told his fawning minions that only the very elderly get sick and die from the coronavirus and that it "affects virtually nobody."

And you wonder why the virus is still spreading throughout the United States.

It's the MAGA idiots attending these super-spreader events.

"Now we know it affects elderly people," Trump said.

He exalted the young and their immune systems for not getting as sick from the virus. He left out the fact that they can transmit the virus to others they come in contact with.

Trump continued, "But it affects virtually nobody -- it's an amazing thing. -- By the way, open your schools everybody, open your schools."

This narcissist is once again denigrating facts and the CDC's warnings about the pandemic.

He's claiming it's only dangerous to very sick old people, and trying to force kids to go back to school in unprotected environments, all for the good of himself.

He's a mass murderer on an epic scale.

