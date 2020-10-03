Chris Christie Tests Postive For COVID-19

Yet another of Trump's debate prep team goes down for the count. What a shame. Or as he told ABC's Good Morning America, "No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president."
Source: NBC, New York
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is experiencing symptoms of fever and body aches after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News confirmed Saturday morning.
Christie is the latest Trump ally to test positive for the virus. His positive result follows that of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.
[...]
Earlier in the week, Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani helped President Trump prepare for Tuesday's debate opposite former Vice President Joe Biden. (Giuliani tested negative Friday).
Trump's debate prep team was also comprised of Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien and Hope Hicks; all have tested positive for the virus.
"No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president," Christie told ABC's "Good Morning America."
I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.
— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020
Chris Christie has COVID - which he presumably contracted while working on Trump’s debate prep team.
Christie was allegedly the person who advised Trump to bully and badger Biden in the belief it would trigger Biden’s stutter.
So, consider my tears here to be few. https://t.co/PNH0hE5nTB
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 3, 2020
BREAKING: Republican Chris Christie has tested positive for #COVID19.
Yet another Republican is infected, while not a single mask-wearing, science-loving Democrat has caught the virus.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) October 3, 2020
BREAKING: Chris Christie announces plan to block off the passage between COVID and his lungs
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 3, 2020