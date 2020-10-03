Chris Christie Tests Postive For COVID-19

Yet another of Trump's debate prep team goes down for the count. What a shame. Or as he told ABC's Good Morning America, "No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president."

Source: NBC, New York

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is experiencing symptoms of fever and body aches after testing positive for the coronavirus, NBC News confirmed Saturday morning.

Christie is the latest Trump ally to test positive for the virus. His positive result follows that of former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and at least two Republican lawmakers — Utah Sen. Mike Lee and North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis.

[...]

Earlier in the week, Christie and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani helped President Trump prepare for Tuesday's debate opposite former Vice President Joe Biden. (Giuliani tested negative Friday).

Trump's debate prep team was also comprised of Conway, campaign manager Bill Stepien and Hope Hicks; all have tested positive for the virus.

"No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president," Christie told ABC's "Good Morning America."