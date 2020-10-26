Eclectablog: On the frontlines of COVID in rural America.

Blue NC: Among the many reasons voters in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District should support Moe Davis is this: his opponent and Annapolis reject Madison Cawthorne shows criminal disrespect for the American flag.

The Carpentariat: TrumpPolls™ has the real math!

Calculated Risk: With half of their rooms empty, the occupancy rate of America’s hotel is down 30 percent year-over-year.

Eschaton: Say COVID three times and the virus will simply disappear!

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"When Hitler was bombing London, Churchill, great leader, would oftentimes go to a roof in London and speak. He always spoke with confidence. He said we have to show calmness. Nah, we did it the right way." (Donald Trump, September 10, 2020.)

