RNC Chair Whines About 'Election Interference' Over Debate Mic Rule

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel accused the presidential debate commission of "election interference" over their decision to cut Dear Leader's mic so he can't talk over Joe Biden during the entire final debate.
Trump has been working the refs ahead of the final presidential debate this week, attacking moderator Kristen Welker and accusing her of being biased against him and a partisan who's just out to get him. He's been getting lots of help from his propaganda network and his surrogates as well, and their latest feigned outrage is over the presidential debate commission's decision to mute both candidates' microphones during their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

The horror that Dear Leader won't be allowed to talk over Joe Biden and interrupt him constantly as he did during the first debate where Chris Wallace just threw up his hands and allowed Trump to steamroll him.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel made an appearance on this Tuesday's Outnumbered Overtime on Fox, and accused the debate commission of "election interference" over the decision.

MCDANIEL: Well of course the president is going to debate. He looks forward to getting in front of the American people and debating Joe Biden, but he's right. The commission has been stacked against him from day one. It's part of the corruption that we've seen in Washington. They don't like Donald Trump. This is a city that is plugged in for Joe Biden.

And to have this supposed non-partisan commission continue to make rule changes without consulting the Trump campaign, break promises they made to the Trump campaign, to unilaterally make decisions that ended the second debate, it's just really shameful and they're hurting the American people.

And it is a form of election interference. I hope this commission does not exist after this. I certainly don't consider them non-partisan. They do not deserve that status.

You have not worked on behalf of the Republican party, because you have a bunch of of never-Trumpers on that commission. And you know who said that best? Bob Dole. And Bob Dole's not a flamethrower. He is somebody who speaks the truth, and he said I know these people and this has not been a good process.

So she's complaining that they aren't non-partisan, and complaining that they're not working on the behalf of her party. Which is is Ronna? McDaniel also immediately proceeded to flog Rudy Giuliani's lame attempt at an October surprise that Fox's "news division" supposedly didn't want to touch, but that they haven't had any problem peddling every other segment on most of their shows for the better part of the week now.

