Trump Lost In Ratings, And His 'Nice Smile' Lady Is Voting For Biden

Turns out that Town Hall audience member wishes Trump would smile more and TALK LESS.
By Tengrain

The Wrap: “On ABC, Biden drew 12.7 million viewers from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. On NBC alone, Trump got 10.4 million viewers in the same time slot.”

Variety: “Those numbers are of course subject to significant adjustment given that the Trump town hall aired simultaneously on NBC, its broadcast affiliates, cable channels CNBC and MSNBC, and Telemundo. Whereas Biden’s event aired live on ABC on both coasts, meaning his viewership figure will be affected by time zone adjustments.”

 

And just because this is fun:

“I have to say, you have a great smile,” Dale told the president. “You’re so handsome when you smile.”

[snip]

New Times caught up with Dale on her way home from the town hall — and she made it clear that she is no fan of 45.

“I wish he would smile more and talk less,” she quipped.

Asked to elaborate, Dale said the president “steps in it every time he opens his mouth.”

“I think the man has a nice smile. However, I’m not a fan,” she further clarified.

[snip]

Dale said she was pleased with Trump’s response, but it wouldn’t be enough to sway her vote. She plans to vote for Biden during Florida’s early-voting period, which begins on Monday.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors.

