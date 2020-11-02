Hammer of the Blogs: After the election, we'll need to think hard about what media we support, and we'll need to work on stiffening Democrats' spines to do the right thing. Oh, and forget about reconciling with the Republicans.

Big Bad Bald Bastard: QAnon is the "unified field theory" of conspiratardia.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News: Election security is better than you think.

Mock Paper Scissors: No mercy for defeated Republicans. They've shown over and over that they don't deserve it.

Bonus link: His Halloween was ruined -- until a chance encounter enabled him to be a hero.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send the link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!