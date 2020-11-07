Misc
Steve Bannon's Lawyers Quit One Day After He Threatens To Behead Dr. Fauci And FBI Director Wray

Steve Bannon's lawyers abruptly quit just 24 hours after his insane radio show.
By Red Painter
Looks like Steve Bannon is on the hunt for new lawyers just 24 hours after his insane rant on his radio show where he threatened to behead Dr. Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray. The New York Times is reporting that Bannon's lawyer "abruptly moved to drop him as a client." The lawyer, William A. Burck, filed a brief letter with the court, saying: "Mr. Bannon is in the process of retaining new counsel."

Steve Bannon was recently indicted on federal criminal charges filed in New York related to the privately funded "Build The Wall" fiasco. Bannon and three co-defendants pledged to not take any money for themselves -- when in actuality they took "hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for travel, hotels, personal credit card debt and other expenses."

He has pleaded Not Guilty to the charges. Bannon's now-former attorney requested that Monday's hearing be postponed to allow Bannon to find a new attorney. The judge granted that motion and pushed the hearing to early December.

Let's see how he handles being without a lawyer AND deals with the fact that his good friend Donald Trump just lost his reelection campaign. Maybe they can flee to Russia together?

