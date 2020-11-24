Media Bites
Tucker Carlson Caves Under Trump Pressure, Now Claims Election Was Rigged

Tucker Carlson reversed himself on Monday night, claiming there are problems with voting machines and mail-in ballots, causing the election to be rigged against Trump.
By John Amato
His renewed outlook illustrates the pure cowardice from conservative commentators like Tucker.

Oh, how Trump supporters forget that the nation is in the midst of the pandemic, which is why mail-in voting was necessary for the republic.

After scorching Sidney Powell for refusing to appear on his show and sharing all their voter fraud evidence with his audience, Tucker Carlson now claims the election was rigged.

Carlson said, "The 2020 election was not fair. No honest person would claim it was fair."

No honest person would make the claim Carlson just made.

Why wasn't it fair? Because Trump lost?

"On many levels the system was rigged against one candidate and in favor of another and it was rigged in ways that were not hidden from view," Carlson said.

Huh?

Do you know what he was talking about? Neither do I. Carlson sure sounded like Sidney Powell did before she was unceremoniously dumped by team Trump because he made these claims with no evidence at all.

That was the reason why he attacked the former member of Trump's legal team the other night after she refused to supply him with any real evidence about massive election fraud against Trump.

Carlson said, “We invited Sidney Powell on the show. We would have given her the whole hour, but she never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests, polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

“She never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one.”

"We simply wanted to see the details. How could you not want to see them?” he said.

My, my. It's amazing how quickly Carlson changed his mind in a few days after being torched by Trump cultists for stating the obvious truth. Fox News' ratings are tanking as all the rats jump ship for Newsmax and OANN. Those media outlets are fact-free suckups for Trump.

Tucker went on to blame the media for colluding with Joe Biden, yada, yada.

We simply want to see the proof Carlson is now promoting to appease Trump.

None will be forthcoming, obviously.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.



