Denny's Waitress Has Had It With Your Religious Exemption To Masks

I don't know where this is, because they're still allowing indoor dining. But this Denny's waitress tells two men waiting to be seated they have to wear a mask.

They respond by claiming a "religious exemption," "we just don't wear a mask."

"You're required to have a mask," she responds.

They claim they're covered under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. (Uh huh.)

"You know what? I quit. I f**king quit," she says, walking away and throwing down the menus on a table. "What is wrong with you people? Roger, I'm not working for this sh*t anymore," she says.

"Why are you discriminating against us, ma'am?"

Roger, the manager, intervenes and tells them no mask, no service.

"They're filming this.This is some kind of fun act for these people," she tells Roger.

One of these a**holes is wearing what appears to be a Q-influenced religious T-shirt while the other one is recording the interaction. Poor, poor oppressed Christians! How dare people require them to act like what they claim to be?