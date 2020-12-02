Lawyers, Guns and Money: Defending slave labor for corporations at the United States Supreme Court is not a good look.

Hackwhackers: Being the President of the United States while retweeting an account called “Cat Turd” is not a good look.

Informed Comment: Claiming “the world should thank Israel” for assassinating an Iranian nuclear scientist is not a good look.

Towleroad: Being a high-profile anti-LGBTQ politician in Hungary and then getting busted fleeing a COVID lockdown orgy at a gay club is not a good look.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Just think of what we could accomplish…if we spent less time on our soapboxes and more time on our knees." (Former House Majority Leader Tom Delay, May 5, 2005)

