Welcome to the last wretched week of 2020, Crooks and Liars! As the comic Ruth Buzzi said on Twitter last week, "Next week hindsight will be 2020," and I for one can hardly wait.

The Psy of Life looks back at the Blue Tsunami that wasn't.

Homeless on the High Desert says that we are the coal mine and not the canary. He's right, of course.

Battle Born Econ looks at how the Trump-Virus has changed business models of popular entertainments.

The Rectification of Names presents My Temper Tantrum, a sort of Socratic Method of arguing with Prznint Stupid.

Bonus Track: Vagabond Scholar presents the Jon Swift Roundup for 2020.

* The Replacements' 'Alex Chilton' was re-mastered this year. Maybe 2020 isn't so bad after all?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.