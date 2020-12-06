Election Law Blog: At this point, Team Trump’s endless lawsuits have nothing to do with winning the election and everything to do with feeding his ego and his bank account.

Off the Kuff: What other shenanigans could Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton get into?

Greg Fallis: The Trump presidency distilled in four pictures.

Naked Capitalism: The November jobs report was grim; December will be grimmer still.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I will be the greatest jobs president God ever created." (Candidate Donald Trump, June 16, 2015)

