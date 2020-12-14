Misc
The "Forty-ish Days Since The Election, Why Isn't It Over?" Edition.

Your tax dollars at work, via Scottie: "Because Daystar TV applied for a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to pay its employees, and they received nearly $4 million of taxpayer money. That in itself isn’t a (new) problem since religious groups were allowed to receive PPP money to cover salaries for their staffers.

But Guerrero found out that Lamb, shortly after getting that money, purchased a multi-million dollar private jet…"

Green Eagle takes some samples of swamp water. Do not drink.

The Rectification of Names has a look at The Court & The Trump.

Saturday's degenerate D.C. delusions, from Down With Tyranny.

Bonus Funny, from Ant Farmer's Almanac.

