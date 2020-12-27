Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Your Sunday morning line-up, along with some music nostalgia.
By Aliza Worthington

So, I went on the BirdApp to see what's good for a Bobblehead, and saw "They Don't Know About Us" trending. I know for a fact it has nothing to do with my favorite Tracey Ullman song (does she even have more than one?) but I made exactly zero effort to find out why it was trending, because I knew I'd found my Bobblehead video.

I have always frikkin loved this song, going on nearly 37 years, now, and that will never change. Watch the video until the end. You'll be smiling for minutes if not hours.

What a damn cutie pie. And a helluva talent.

********************

Here's your Sunday Morning line-up, via Politico:

  • FOX“Fox News Sunday”: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) … Adm. Brett Giroir. Panel: Jason Riley, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Donna Brazile.
  • ABC“This Week”: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan … Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Panel: Chris Christie, Heidi Heitkamp, Leah Wright Rigueur and Frank Luntz.
  • CBS“Face the Nation”: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine … Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde … Scott Gottlieb. Book panel: Susan Glasser, Peter Baker, Jon Meacham and Isabel Wilkerson.
  • NBC“Meet the Press”: Joe Biden through the years, with Claire McCaskill, John Sununu and Kristen Welker.
  • CNN“State of the Union”: Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) … Anthony Fauci … Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer … Reps.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.).

Whatchya up to? Tell us in the comments!

