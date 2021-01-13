Media Bites
It’s Too Late For Republicans To Save Themselves. The Fuse Has Been Lit

The people that stormed the Capitol, tearing it to bits which left five people dead are not going to forgive you now.
By John Amato

I have a message for all Republican lawmakers and supporters of the GOP. It's too late to kowtow to Donald Trump and his violent cultists any longer. Stop complaining about him threatening you and just do what's right.

Trump lost the election badly and they blame everybody.

There are many more reverse supplicants that have been radicalized by Trump and his conservarazzi in Congress and in the media throughout the country. I believe more than we think.

If you want to survive moving forward, you must help disinfect the White House and the stench left by these traitorous cretins.

As the FBI and law enforcement has explained, that are many more violent protests and destructive plots being planned while we speak.

Many have already been organized.

Help defend the nation and stop perpetuating this madness to appease a cult.

You cannot reason with degenerates and cultists.

On Tuesday in Texas, instead of being gracious and calm after inciting a riot last week, Trump doubled down on his arrogance and claimed the impeachment is a hoax and threatened all of Congress and president-elect Joe Biden that more violence will follow if in fact he is impeached.

That's another call to arms for his brown shirts.

So far, six brave Republicans in Congress are breaking with Trump's minions and will vote for impeachment. Do you think if you don't vote for impeachment that will save you?

Think Again.

Reports are saying Mitch McConnell is in favor of impeachment. The outgoing Senate Majority leader hasn't publicly rebuked these stories, but he's balking on reconvening the Senate.

Give him a reason to reconvene.

Tech companies did the right thing by trying to dismantle the seditious social media platforms for like minded conservatives that are transmitting these violent plots.

V.P. Mike Pence has been a vociferous supporter and defender of Donald Trump throughout his presidency. He has also been a bridge to the religious right for Trump and are some of his most loyal subjects.

And even Pence was targeted by Trump and his cultists for not committing a treasonous act for which there was no grounds to do so, hunted in the Capitol while the insurrection was taking place.

It's no coincidence that "Hang Mike Pence!" rang out in the Capitol and were chanted by these traitors to American democracy.

If they could target Mike Pence, who was powerless to illegally give Trump four more years, then what chance do you have?

None.

