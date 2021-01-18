Politics
Read time: 3 minutes
comments

Melania Trump Is A Petty B*tch, Part Infinity

Melania Trump continues her 4 year streak of being the most inconsequential and invisible First Lady in modern history.
By Red Painter
Melania Trump Is A Petty B*tch, Part Infinity
Image from: DonkeyHotey

Melania Trump, the most useless waste of space to ever call herself "First Lady" has left the building. In her wake she left a stupid tennis pavilion, a demolished Rose Garden, tons of ugly photos of her "decorating taste" and videos of her straight-up plagiarizing Michelle Obama.

CNN has more details on the monumental pettiness of Melania and honestly, it is laughable how Mean Girl Stupid she truly is.

Normal transitions involve a modicum of grace and warmth - two personality traits which Melania does not possess. In previous transitions, traditionally the departing First Lady welcomes the incoming First Lady to the White House for a tour of the private quarters, the grounds and a photo-op over tea or lunch or something else normal and polite.

But Petty Melania is completely devoid of any sense of manners or decency just like the monster she's married to, choosing to adopt her husband's attitude of "fck them, I am out of here."

Donald and Melania will flee DC at 8AM on Inauguration Day, which I suspect will be a relief to President Biden and the entire White House staff. It will be nice to return to normalcy.

But ending on this note is a fitting final scene to this 4-year train wreck. Donald Trump and his low class family and cabinet of grifters did not come to DC to help Americans. They do not care about anyone but themselves. So it is fitting that on the day they lose all power, they flip the monopoly board, declare the game rigged and storm off.

Instead of greeting Joe Biden and Jill Biden at the White House, Donald and Melania will be hiding at their Florida resort. So who will greet President Biden? The White House usher. But before Biden arrives at the White House, he will go to Arlington Cemetery for a wreath laying ceremony with three past Presidents and First Ladies: Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. and Laura Bush and Barack and Michelle Obama. During that detour, the majority of the Bidens' belongings will be moved into the White House and unpacked.

It has been reported that the White House will have undergone a deep cleaning for COVID-19, fast food wrappers, orange tanning makeup and listening devices from Russia.

CNN did make a point of talking about the sleeping arrangements, noting that Melania slept alone in the main bedroom while Donald Trump converted a study into his own private bedroom. For all four years. By contrast, the Bidens, who actually love each other, will be sharing a bedroom. Like a normal married couple and not one that started with one person maybe being a paid escort who was looking for a sugar daddy so she could become an American citizen and eventually bring her parents over to become Americans, but who never really loved her husband.

Nailed it:

Stay classy, Melania.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team