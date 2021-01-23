In memoriam, Hank Aaron, Home Run King.

Other news of America's pastime: "After Curt Schilling Supports Capitol Insurrection, Numerous Hall Of Fame Voters Ask To Amend Ballots" Your absolute right to be in the Hall has been canceled, Curt. Haw haw haw.

Race War? At Progress Pond, Martin Longman examines what certain Republicans want:



It’s only in Marcus’s piece on Amanda Gorman that he explains the important elements of the "culture war" that Hawley, Cruz, Rubio and Cotton will fight, and McConnell won’t. Chief among them is the insistence that conservatives “not return to a prone, defensive position on issues of race …"

This is precisely why I wrote on Thursday that the (second) impeachment battle is less about Trump than the future of white supremacy in American politics.

Stay awake! The New York Crank reminds us IT AIN'T OVER!!

The Crank is correct. B.O.H.I.C.A.: "The conservative climate fear-mongering begins". Just in time to join the deficit & debt choir. Emily Atkin at Heated.

It's Saturday, you get two bonus tracks, one from his vorpal sword on the same theme.

And a video bonus: Pro Publica has a whole mess of videos of the attempted Capitol insurrection, chronologically arranged.



Below is a collection of more than 500 videos that ProPublica determined were taken during the events of Jan. 6 and were relevant and newsworthy. Taken together, they provide one of the most comprehensive records of a dark event in American history through the eyes of those who took part.

M. Bouffant did this, but that doesn't mean he's taking any responsibility for it. You can still send suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.