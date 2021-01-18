Misc
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Links to Great Liberal Blogs
By M. Bouffant
Mike's Blog Round Up
Six Gulls of the Apocalypse Image from: M. Bouffant

All squawk, no action: As we type on Sunday afternoon (PT) it doesn't appear there will be much in the way of "armed" protests at state capitals for "Q"-Day. Guess they decided to "stand back and stand by", to coin a phrase.

Worst Person in the World? Young Madison Cawthorne, Rising Star in the Fascist Firmament, is put under the microscope by the Asheville Watchdog.

Lies, damned lies & Christian education: "As you might guess, those textbooks whitewash U.S. history, teach fake science, and present conservative Christian views of the world as fact rather than opinion." Friendly Atheist.

Maha excerpts a couple of "Whither The Republican Party?" items.

The whining never effing stops, does it? Permanent radical right victimhood as a rationale for, well, just about anything. MMFA.

Bonus 'Toon Track: Brains and Eggs has them, & a link to an item about the slow demise of political cartooning.

Compiled by M. Bouffant. Pls. submit your suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team