All squawk, no action: As we type on Sunday afternoon (PT) it doesn't appear there will be much in the way of "armed" protests at state capitals for "Q"-Day. Guess they decided to "stand back and stand by", to coin a phrase.

Worst Person in the World? Young Madison Cawthorne, Rising Star in the Fascist Firmament, is put under the microscope by the Asheville Watchdog.

Lies, damned lies & Christian education: "As you might guess, those textbooks whitewash U.S. history, teach fake science, and present conservative Christian views of the world as fact rather than opinion." Friendly Atheist.

Maha excerpts a couple of "Whither The Republican Party?" items.

The whining never effing stops, does it? Permanent radical right victimhood as a rationale for, well, just about anything. MMFA.

Bonus 'Toon Track: Brains and Eggs has them, & a link to an item about the slow demise of political cartooning.

