Hackwhackers: A look at Biden's "American rescue plan".

Hammer of the Blogs: "The people who showed up to storm the seat of American governance..... are not good people, nor are they patriots. They don't give a fuck about this country, only their nihilistic death cult. They must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, or they're just going to do it again and again until they succeed."

Big Bad Bald Bastard: Gotta catch 'em all!

Yellowdog Granny: The week in images.

Bonus link: Show mercy in the name of "unity and healing" and everything will work out fine.

