The "No Minimum Wage For You, Airstrikes For Them" Saturday Edition.
The Golden Calf, from Juanita Jean.
Nan's Notebook asks a rational question about Trump (allegedly) still being Prez: How can he run again?
CPAC expectations, from Jack Cluth.
Mostly Twitter round-up from Politics Plus, scroll a bit for the My Little Margie ones.
Bonus CPAC superspreader stuff from The Bastard.
Side note: Web-loggers, it's a dying format,
rake that forest clean out your blog-rolls!! Could've gotten this mess done much sooner if I hadn't been sent to many 404s, "Deleted by Authors", "Wanna buy this domain name?", failures to connect, lack of posts for the last 10 yrs., yada yada yada. Also, last chance to submit something I might use to mbru@crooksandliars.com!