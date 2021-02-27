The "No Minimum Wage For You, Airstrikes For Them" Saturday Edition.

The Golden Calf, from Juanita Jean.

Nan's Notebook asks a rational question about Trump (allegedly) still being Prez: How can he run again?

CPAC expectations, from Jack Cluth.

Mostly Twitter round-up from Politics Plus, scroll a bit for the My Little Margie ones.

Bonus CPAC superspreader stuff from The Bastard.