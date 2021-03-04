Politics
The Capitol Braces For Another MAGA Insurrection Today

The House has ditched all proceedings today after warnings of another MAGA plot to breach the Capitol, this time to “inaugurate” Donald Trump. And just like last time, Trump has remained silent – except to raise room rates at his nearby hotel.
By NewsHound Ellen
2 hours ago
The Trump “inauguration” conspiracy theory is as hard to follow as the other QAnon theories but it goes something like this: An 1871 act of Congress did away with the U.S. government and because March 4th was our country’s inauguration day until 1933, Trump will be inaugurated as the 19th U.S. president today and the first legitimate one since Ulysses S. Grant.

Crazy, yes. But no crazier than, say, Pizzagate, which inspired a real gunman to fire his assault rifle in a Washington, D.C. pizzeria after he decided to “self-investigate” the Pizzagate theory that Hillary Clinton was running a child sex ring there.

So even though Joe Biden has already been inaugurated and is functioning as the U.S. president, QAnon thinks Trump will somehow reclaim the mantle or maybe that they’ll reclaim it for him.

As QAnon expert Travis View told CNN, QAnon acolytes don't come to their beliefs because of evidence. "They believe things because it excites them to be a part of this grand story. So, as a consequence of that, really no amount of real reasoning or counterargument or debunking is very effective on them.”

Wednesday afternoon, The Washington Post reported that the House canceled its session today “after security officials warned of a possible plot by an unnamed militant group to breach the Capitol” on the “true Inauguration Day.” The Senate still plans to be in Session.

Just like during the last MAGA sedition riot, Donald Trump seems to be doing nothing to stop any violence. But that hasn’t kept him from trying to cash in. As Crooks and Liars reported last month, Trump’s Washington, D.C. hotel more than doubled its rates for March 3rd and 4th.

