Chauvin Trial Witness Refuses Portrayal As 'Angry Black Man'

A witness in the Derek Chauvin trial pushed back on defense attorney Eric Nelson on Tuesday for suggesting he was an "angry" Black man.

On the second day of testimony, Nelson said that Donald Williams II became "angry" at police officers after he witnessed Chauvin killing George Floyd.

"As you were there and interacting with Officer Thao and Officer Chauvin, you grew more and more upset," Nelson stated. "Would you agree with that?"

"I grew control and professionalism," Williams replied.

"You said, "Like, I really wanted to beat the shit out of the police officers,'" Nelson pressed. "You were angry."

"No, you can't paint me as angry," Williams insisted. "I was in a position where I had to be controlled. A controlled professionalism. I wasn't angry because I stayed on the curb."

At that point, Nelson tried to get Williams' answer stricken from the record.

"Overruled," the judge said.