Kayleigh Worried That Presidential Words 'Inflame Events'

I can't even...
Kayleigh McEnany, TraitorTrump's serial lying White House Press Secretary and now a Fox News contributor, is suddenly worried that certain words a president might say during a crisis could inflame people.

You heard me right.

President Biden waited until the jury was sequestered today to comment on the Chauvin trial and said he hoped the right outcome would be reached by the jury.

President Biden said, "I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think it's overwhelming in my view. I wouldn't say that unless the jury was sequestered now and they will not hear me say that now.

The last segment of Fox News Outnumbered (which has pretty much eliminated any democratic voice now) covered Biden's words and McEnany commented first.

McEnany said, "I'm glad he at least waited for the jury to be sequestered."

Yes, because he's not a narcissistic egomaniac.

Then Kayleigh made these remarkable comments, "It's the role of the President of the United States to stay back and not inflame tensions."

WTF?

"I like that he called the family of George Floyd. It's such a tinderbox moment that I think he should have reserved comment and said he's praying for the family."

McEnany made these infuriating comments after working for the biggest liar to ever hold office. The man whose entire political platform was to inflame tensions against his political rivals and anyone who dared to criticize him no matter what the circumstance was in our nation.

Here she is lying about what Trump said to Bob Woodward during a press briefing I wrote up back in September of 2020.

During a White House press briefing moments ago a reporter asked, "Why Trump bears no responsibility for almost 200,000 deaths when he downplayed the virus initially and knew how deadly and contagious it was?"

McEnany replied, "The president never downplayed the virus."

We have many more of these bald-faced lie moments in our archives.

