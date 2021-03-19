Politics
Matt Gaetz And Fox Are Rooting For Putin Over America

When Vladimir Putin "challenges" Joe Biden to a debate, Republican operatives like Matt Gaetz and Fox News come out in favor of the Russian dictator. Nice patriotism you got there.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Rep Matt Gaetz from Florida, the uber-Trump sycophant, told Hannity that he doesn't think standing up to Russia will end well for America.

During Trump's presidency, Putin became Donald's advisor and mentor. Fox News defended that treason, even when Trump smeared the US intelligence services to defend Vladimir during his Helstinky debacle.

2 years ago by Frances Langum
Views:

If anyone got knocked out by Putin, it was Trump.

Since Trump isn't licking Putin's boots any longer for the nation, Hannity actually called Russia, "a hostile regime" and described Putin as a "hostile actor" last night. Hannity had a mental lapse when he didn't know why Putin is angry at President Biden.

(Putin is furious with Biden because during an interview on ABC President Biden called Vladimir a killer, which is something Trump would never do.)

"He's calling out the president and he's calling him out for a reason, am I right or wrong?" Hannity asked

The Florida MAGA clown and Beavis look-a-like replied, "Putin and Biden, it would not end like Rocky 4. I don't think that America would prevail."

I thought America is the real superpower of the world, Matt. Aren't you an official of the United States Government?

In a newly released report, US intelligence services tell us that Trump and several of his congressional supporters received information from a sanctioned Russian agent and used it to promote conspiracy theories against presidential candidate Biden.

Unlike Trump, President Biden called Putin a killer, which is the truth. Biden also promised that Russia would “pay a price” for their election interference and cyberattacks.

Putin asked to have a video chat and Jenn Psaki said "it was unlikely."

Finally, we have someone in the Oval Office who does swoon over authoritarian murderers and dictators. Unfortunately, Republicans in Congress are still swooning like traitors over Putin. So much for patriotism in the Republican Party...

