Tom Cotton Whines: Biden DOD Nominee Did Mean Tweets

When did Republicans ever care about Trump's intemperate and unbalanced rants against people who merely disagree with him?
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
In the category of you can't make this up, Senator Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, opposes Biden's pick as a top Pentagon policy advisor because previously he ridiculed Republicans for their lapdog support of Trump. On TWITTER.

Colin Kahl is a huge supporter of the Iran nuclear deal. You may recall that it was Senator Tom Cotton who penned the treasonous letter to Iran claiming that he and his Republican co-conspirators had the power to un-do the deal after the Obama administration ended.

Now Tom Cotton has a "problem" with Kahl's tweets. Isn't that special.

Cotton said, " Kahl also has a long record of volatile outbursts of intemperate and unbalanced rants against people who merely disagree with him."

Does that remind you of anyone?

"That's not the kind of temperament we need in such a critical job in the Department of Defense," Cotton said with no hint of irony or hypocrisy.

Later in the interview Cotton said I don't think his temperament is suited to be the #3 official in our DOD."

Sen. Cotton, like every Republican in Congress, approved of every unqualified Trump nominee, including sycophants and unhinged personas like Richard Grenell, who was approved by Republicans wholeheartedly to be ambassador to Germany.

Trump's tweets are no longer available on Twitter, which is super convenient for Cotton. Calling the kettle black doesn't even come close to what Sen. Cotton just expressed.

