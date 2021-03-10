Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Sound The Alarm: GOP Voter Suppression Is January 6 Riot In A Nice Suit

Democracy Docket's Marc Elias begs the media to pay attention to the massive voter suppression efforts by Republican statehouses throughout the country. We should be utterly alarmed.
By Frances Langum

Marc Elias is utterly alarmed.

The director of the Democracy Docket, which successfully defended democracy against Donald Trump's big lie in 2020, is now watching with horror as Republican statehouses across the country stomp on voting rights.

And as Karoli noted here yesterday, these efforts are well-funded by the dark money billionaire class: "Heritage Foundation has earmarked $10 million to push states to suppress the vote."

"It is just different this time. This is not to say that there are not other problems in the world," said Elias. "I recognize that there are other stories that have to be covered. But I am begging America, and the media to pay attention to this. Right now, we are facing an avalanche of voter suppression that we have not seen before. At least not since Jim Crow, in state after state."

Elias implied that these voter suppression acts by state legislatures are simply a January 6 riot with a nice suit.

"The assaults we're seeing going on now in state capitals with the legislatures may be less deadly and less violent, but they're every bit as damaging to our democracy."

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team