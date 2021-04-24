Lauren Boebert Wildy Claims White People Are Being Denied Vaccines

Rep. Lauren Boebert took out her white hood this morning to join Tucker Carlson, and out of the blue claimed white people were being denied COVID-19 vaccines.

Denying vaccine access to White people doesn’t make you woke, it makes you racist. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2021

I checked her Twitter feed, and don't know where she came up with this. There is no such thing as racism against white people, unless you are part of the new Trump Reich.

If anything,white evangelicals are the people refusing to take any vaccine.

Pew research has a good breakdown.

Despite being about twice as likely to die from Covid, Hispanic and Black Americans are being vaccinated at a much slower rate than their white counterparts, according to figures published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). (figures as of March 18)

Republicans in Congress have given up their role as legislators, and now have stopped even acting like normal people at all. Instead, they throw out any lie or conspiracy they deem will anger their white nationalist base.

That's it. That's all they've got.