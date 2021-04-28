CA GOP Suggests 5G Trackers In Vaccines: Hilarity Ensues

Open ridicule is the only way.

Orange County Republican Don Wagner decided to bring up "5G trackers in vaccines" at an official meeting with Dr. Clayton Chau, director of the Orange County Health Care Agency who happens to be the county's chief public health officer.

Seriously, this Republican is an elected official. Republican Orange County voters are to blame for this person being in office to ask questions like this: "We heard about an injection of a tracking device. Is that being done anywhere in Orange County?"

Dr. Chau should not have apologized for LAUGHING. But he did.

"I'm sorry, I just have to compose myself," Chau said. "There is not a vaccine with a tracking device embedded in it that I know of, ...in the world, period."

Don Wagner is also a total hypocrite.

He got his shot three weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/1Zr1R4Q6Rn — Alexandre Martins (@alexmartins) April 28, 2021

But hey, maybe we OUGHT to "track" him for blatant pandering and idiocy.