Marco Rubio Is Only Going To Get More Extreme

In a New York Post op-ed published last night, Marco Rubio declared that government power should be used to punish corporations that deviate from conservative correctness.

“What’s good for General Motors is good for the country.” This was a defining American adage in the last century, because it was true: US corporations helped to make our country the most prosperous in the history of the world. But with the profits came a corporate duty to care for the strength of the nation and its citizens. That bargain has broken down. Many in corporate America feel no obligation to act in the best interest of our country. Historically, corporate America played an integral role in building thriving communities, stable families and a strong nation. US companies made a comfortable lifestyle available to millions of working- and middle-class Americans.

(This stopped being true when Rubio was in grammar school, but whatever.)

To help our corporations fulfill their patriotic role, the GOP especially enacted business-friendly policies. We kept tax rates low, slashed red tape where appropriate and limited the reach of labor unions. But somewhere along the line, corporations began prioritizing short-term financial windfalls and ruthless offshoring.

Which is not to say they were taking advantage of anything Republicans did for them! How could anyone even think that?

Corporate America began to view these good jobs, families, communities and even the nation as an afterthought. American workers of all backgrounds suffered as a result. Corporate greed annihilated an entire way of life. Then a culture shift followed. It became trendy for executives to view themselves as “citizens of the world.”

(((If you know what I mean.)))

Love of country, free speech and traditional faith and other bedrock American ideals became unfashionable.... No policymaker would allow a company to dump toxic waste into a river upstream of a thriving town he is charged with governing.

I have the entire population of West Virginia on Line 1 and a large portion of Louisiana on Line 2.

Yet corporate America eagerly dumps woke, toxic nonsense into our culture, and it’s only gotten more destructive with time.... America’s laws should keep our nation’s corporations firmly ordered to our national common good.

That last line must have sounded better in the original German.

Why is Rubio doing this? A few months ago, there were rumors that he might face a primary challenge from Ivanka Trump, but in February she said she wouldn't run against him. Earlier this year, the head of the Palm Beach County GOP said he wanted Matt Gaetz to primary Rubio; that seems unlikely now (though with Republicans you never know). Rubio should be at ease now: Earlier this month, God Emperor Trump endorsed him for reelection.

So he either believes that he's still at risk of being primaried in 2022 ... or he's planning to run for president again in 2024, despite tepid polling numbers. Either way, he knows he'll have to toss out a lot of red meat to the base, who'll be fed massive portions of the stuff by all the other contenders.

Which means he's just going to become more and more unbearable in the near future. Although he'll still try to avoid frightening the Sunday talk show bookers, he'll want to continue finding ways to appeal to the extremist base in attention-grabbing ways. So expect more of this.



