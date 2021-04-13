Mike’s Blog Round-Up

I've read that America is returning to normal, and by that I mean we're already having mass shootings. So much American exceptionalism, huh? Today, we look at gun violence. Because must.

Annie Asks You reminds us that gun violence is a public health threat. She's right, of course.

The Rational Optimist says that gun violence proves that the Republicans are soft on crime.

In Saner Thought shouts that no one is coming for your guns.

We cannot talk about gun violence without looking at our boys in blue, according to eVille Times, and sadly that's true.

Bonus Track: on a lighter note Open Culture invites us to a 7-decade Dance Party!

