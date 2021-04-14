Mike’s Blog Round-Up

With Georgia Republicans trying their damnedest to suppress Black Americans from voting, our bloggers today look for Jim Crow and find him alive and well.

The Debate Link pities The National Review for having to justify their positions.

Lawyers, Guns & Money looks at The National Review's history: Jim Crow was too democratic.

The Life and Times of Bruce Gerencser reports on the intersection of religion in America and Jim Crow.

Stinque is amazed that 200 years later, American democracy remains so dangerous... for some.

Bonus Track: Amusing Planet details how scientist are studying rubber duckies lost at sea in 1992. There's a lot to learn!

