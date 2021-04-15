Mike’s Blog Round-Up

There's no question that our failed political press botched the J&J vaccine pause story. Subsequently the media doubled-down by speculating that the J&J news would make more Americans not want to get vaccinated, and lo! They were right: people are more hesitant to get vaccinated. The media says it is only asking the questions, y’all, but I think as usual they are driving the narrative. Our bloggers today look at the story from all sides. Roll-up your sleeves, have faith.

One Foot Tsunami looks at the Risk-Reward Calculus of the J&J vaccine.

Mike the Mad Biologist is horrified that so many state governments just gave up trying to stop the virus.

Strangely Blogged wants to find a cure for the phrase "abundance of caution."

Hopes & Fears notes that —of course!— Tucker Carlson went full Tinfoil Hat. Because there is nothing that man cannot make worse.

Bonus Track: NotionsCapitol proves to us that the Pandemic was good for graphic design: 'Six Feet Apart Please.'

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors.