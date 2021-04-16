Mike’s Blog Round-Up

After 20 years of should-we-stay-or-should-we go, President Biden is finally getting us out of the endless Afghanistan war. A generation of bloggers started during Dubya's Great Adventure, and seeing it declared over is both long-overdue and anticlimactic at the same time. Today, our bloggers bring us some perspective.

Bark Bark Woof Woof says that America always sticks with bad policy because victory is always in sight.

Just Above Sunset reminds us that pointless wars always are lost.

gregsfallis says, forget it, Joe, it's Afghanistan.

Claytoons bids Afghanistan goodbye.

Bonus Track: Because it is a Date Night I thought tonight you could use some AI-generated pick-up lines. Hubba-hubba!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).