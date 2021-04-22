Politics
Ted Cruz Whines: 'You Didn't See Us Try To Pack The Court'

Said Cruz of the proposed Supreme Court expansion by Democrats, "You didn't see Republicans when we had control of the Senate try to rig the game. You didn't see us try to pack the court."
As Democrats look at possibly expanding the Suprem Court from nine to thirteen justices, Ted Cruz joined his fellow ghouls, making the outlandish and absurd claim that Republicans did not pack the court in recent years when they had control. Nevermind that they basically stole a seat by never even bothering to give Merrick Garland a hearing, and then stuck Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court about five minutes before Trump's election defeat. So, Ted Cruz is just taking out his ass again, and anyone paying attention at all will know that.

Cruz was flanked by Lindsey Graham and Marsha Blackburn, basically just to spew nonsense nonstop for nearly thirty minutes. They know that in a 50-50 senate the chances of Supreme Court expansion are almost zero, but that won't stop them from lying through their teeth about what they've done in the past and will do in the future, if given half a chance. And they won't think twice about making up the rules as they go along. Because that's just how Republicans roll these days. The end justify the means, always.

Source: Raw Story

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Thursday to sound the alarm about something that likely wont' happen: increasing the size of the Supreme Court.

After Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat from former President Barack Obama after Antonin Scalia died, Democrats are demanding retribution by adding seats to the court to reestablish a balance in the court. It's something that President Joe Biden said that he would think about, but it isn't likely to happen, because it would require passage from a divided Senate.

Still, Republicans held a press conference sounding the alarm about the proposed bill. The ironic moment came when Cruz proclaimed that when the GOP was in power they didn't pack the courts. It was a claim that drew outright laughter from anyone who experienced the years of court-packing under former President Donald Trump.

Cruz's absurdity was greeted with jeers and catcalls on the Interwebs.

