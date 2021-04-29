Politics
Traitor Trump Runs To Fox Biz To Demand More Gratitude

Trump who called Pres. Obama every derogatory name in the book (as well as claim he wasn't an American citizen) is feigning outrage that Pres. Biden won't thank him enough.
By John Amato
16 min ago by John Amato
The narcissistic former so-called president joined his favorite Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo to whine, bitch, and complain that President Biden isn't acknowledging his greatness.

Fox Biz threw him a softball.

Bartiromo said, "You see how they’re blaming you on everything and they do not attribute the successes that you had to your administration. How do you feel about that?”

“It’s ridiculous, number one," Trump said.

TraitorTrump then sat on the pity pot.

And obviously they’re very ungrateful people," he said.

Whaaaaa.

Trump attacked every president before him to proclaim his omnipotence and claimed that President Obama actually let 12,000 people die because of the Ebola virus. Under Trump, 574K Americans have died so far.

Trump continued, "I did the vaccine, they like to take the vaccine.."

Huh? TraitorTrump never finishes a sentence.

"We did the vaccine, you know, saved tens of millions of lives throughout the world by coming up with a vaccine. If I weren’t president, the vaccine, you wouldn’t have a vaccine for five years, three to five years would be the minimum."

This is another BIG lie.

I asked several money managers from Wall Street when the pandemic first hit how long would it take for a vaccine to be developed and every one of them said the first quarter of 2021.

This is before his warp speed program went into effect. Really all it was was giving pharmaceutical companies money to research and develop vaccines for the coronavirus which is what any president would've done.

Because of Trump's incompetence and refusal to take decisive actions when he first knew about COVID in January 2020, hundreds of thousands have died in this country needlessly.

With the aid of Fox News' anti-CDC, anti-mask, anti-vaccine stances since Trump lost the election, many more are still dying and being infected.

We can thank the gods this narcissistic man-baby is no longer in the White House.

