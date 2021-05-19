Politics
Capitol Police Officers Blast GOP Refusal To Investigate Jan 6th - UPDATED

The men and women who put their lives on the line to protect Congressmembers during the January 6 insurrection are ticked off that “back the blue” Republicans are trying to cover up what happened.
By NewsHound Ellen
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
UPDATE (Karoli): The House has approved the commission by a vote of 252-175. All Democrats voted for it alongside 35 Republicans. 175 Republicans do not have enough respect for police or the U.S. Constitution to proceed. It now heads to the Senate.

----

A group of Capitol Police officers wrote a letter to Congress today, expressing their “profound disappointment” with Republicans who are trying to sweep a violent armed insurrection under the rug by blocking an investigation into the events of January 6.

The brave men and women of the USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish If you look around the Capitol building, you still have doors that are broken, windows still smashed and in some cases missing. Officers are forced to go to work with the daily reminder of what happened that dreadful day.

It is inconceivable that some of the members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th. Member safety was dependent upon the heroic actions of USCP. It is a privileged assumption for members to have the point of view that “it wasn't that bad”. That privilege exists because the brave men and women of the USCP protected you, the Members.

[I]t is unconscionable to even think anyone could suggest we need to move forward and get over it. Unfortunately this letter comes to you anonymously because as US Capitol Police officers, we are expected to remain neutral. And do our job with honor and integrity. It's unfortunate that our "bosses” (Congress) are not held to the same standard that the USCP are.

Tim Ryan unloaded on his cowardly colleagues in epic remarks on the House floor:

RYAN: You guys chased the former secretary of state all over the country, spent millions of dollars. We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head and we can’t get bipartisanship!

What else has to happen in this country?

Cops! This is a slap in the face to every rank and file cop in the United States!

If we’re gonna take on China, if we’re gonna rebuild the country, if we’re gonna reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality and you ain’t one of ‘em!

Twitter had things to say, too:

