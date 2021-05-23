Media Bites
Cecily Strong As Judge Pirro On SNL Finale Was Extra Messy

As always, Cecily Strong really hones in on what makes Jeanine Pirro special, and Colin Jost needed a towel.
By Red Painter

Cecily Strong continues to show us what makes Judge Jeanine Pirro one of the most insane FOX personalities: Wine. Lots of wine. Boxed wine. Red wine. White wine. All the wine.

Colin Jost took a wine bath, much to the delight of Michael Che, who had just gotten mercilessly roasted in the previous segment when Colin and Michael wrote jokes for each other, having them read them on air, sight unseen.

Strong gave a stellar performance - both speaking and singing, ending in a truly memorable fashion. I won't give it away, but trust me when I tell you, it is HILARIOUS.

I hope this isn't Cecily's last season on SNL. She is one of the strongest and most talented comedians on cast.

