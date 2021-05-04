Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By M. Bouffant

Tuesday's Treats:

Back from WordPress hell, Snarky Penguin Badtux on de facto First Amendment "rights". You don't actually have any.

Dog whistling about D.C. statehood is reaching audibility, notes Nancy LeTourneau. Maybe the bottom-of-the-statistical-barrel Gulf Coast trio of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi should be relegated to territorial status until they get it together.

WordPress (What's wrong w/ them?) has screwed another user. "Thanks WordPress. You managed to silence me when the entire Rightie Blogosmear™ couldn’t." Bonus: Sen. "Ted" Cruz on the nod. his vorpal sword

Zandar: From pandemic to endemic. So much for the herd & its immunity. Guess I'll never leave the bunker un-masked again.

Bonus Track: No idea where he finds these things, but Green Eagle has a depraved fairy tale from the most feverish of swamps about the execution of Hillary Clinton. (Or her clone, or something.)

By M. Bouffant.

