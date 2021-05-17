Jabberwocking: Americans spent like crazy in April, especially in retail.

No More Mister Nice Blog: Republican gubernatorial candidates in Virginia and New York try to have it all ways on the big lie of a stolen 2020 election.

Blue NC: Art Pope’s campaign of whitewashing at the University of North Carolina continues full speed.

Hackwhackers: Monday at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time is actually high noon for the Affordable Care Act as the Supreme Court reveals its fate in California v. Texas.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Well, they don't go without health care.” (Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, asked if “moral issue that 47 million Americans go without health insurance,” July 20, 2009)

