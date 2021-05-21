Bleeding Heartland: Sixteen House Republicans were for a January 6 Commission before they were against it.

Kaiser Health News: Racial disparities in state-level COVID vaccination rates persist…

Mad Mike the Biologist: …as Washington DC itself shows.

Hullabaloo: The cognitive failure of Maricopa County Republicans in Arizona is spreading to Michigan and other states.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We’re eight weeks from the election, and we still don’t have verifiable, tangible support for the crimes that everyone knows were committed.” (Lou Dobbs, January 5, 2021)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.