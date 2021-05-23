Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Mike's Blog Round Up

Calculated Risk: This is going to be a big week for U.S. economic reports.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Mar-a-Lago is charging each Secret Service agent $400 a night to guard the Duke of Orange.

EPI Blog: New York extends unemployment insurance in the pandemic aid package to 290,000 undocumented immigrants.

Brad Delong: Capital gains tax rates are generally much higher in Europe than in the United States.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"I have worked with investors for 60 years and I have yet to see anyone--not even when capital gains rates were 39.9 percent in 1976-77--shy away from a sensible investment because of the tax rate on the potential gain. People invest to make money, and potential taxes have never scared them off.” (Warren Buffett, August 19, 2011)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

