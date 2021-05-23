Calculated Risk: This is going to be a big week for U.S. economic reports.

Mock, Paper, Scissors: Mar-a-Lago is charging each Secret Service agent $400 a night to guard the Duke of Orange.

EPI Blog: New York extends unemployment insurance in the pandemic aid package to 290,000 undocumented immigrants.

Brad Delong: Capital gains tax rates are generally much higher in Europe than in the United States.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"I have worked with investors for 60 years and I have yet to see anyone--not even when capital gains rates were 39.9 percent in 1976-77--shy away from a sensible investment because of the tax rate on the potential gain. People invest to make money, and potential taxes have never scared them off.” (Warren Buffett, August 19, 2011)

